The Capture viewers saying same thing about penultimate episode

The Capture aired its penultimate episode on BBC One on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, some were left a little confused by the ending.

MORE: Ridley viewers stunned as they spot cameo from Line of Duty star in latest episode

The mystery thriller explores the world of digital intelligence and surveillance, with the first season following DCI Rachel Carey as she gets involved in a secret government operation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: If you enjoy thrillers, why not try The Secrets She Keeps?

Towards the end of the episode, viewers watched as Rachel was being chased down by the two assassins that shot Patrick Flynn. In a shocking twist, one of the murderers turned on his accomplice and shot him before forcing the detective into the back of a van.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Anyone want to explain it to me? Just finished episode five and I'm confused," while another added: "I'm more confused after tonight's episode than I was the last episode but I'm gripped to the very end."

A third commented: "#TheCapture @BBCOne - I've literally lost the plot," while another tweeted: "My head actually HURTS sooo confused."

MORE: Bloodlands season 2: see first look at return of James Nesbitt drama

MORE: Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite 'already thinking' about spin-offs

A number of other viewers also took to Twitter to praise the gripping instalment, with one person writing: "The Capture is so so good, different and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This is one of the BBC's best shows up with the likes of Line Of Duty," while another agreed, adding: "Whoever wrote #TheCapture is a genius. It's in a league of its own. This is British TV at its very best."

Some viewers were left confused following the twist ending

A third commented: "Honestly #TheCapture is the best thing on TV rn. I raved on about season one for so long but when season two got the green light, I was worried they wouldn't top it. Even though there's one episode to go it is absolutely unreal! First class TV drama! The BBC has done it again."

The final episode of The Capture series two airs on BBC One on Monday 12 September at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.