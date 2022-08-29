Bloodlands season 2: see first look at return of James Nesbitt drama Will you be watching a second instalment of the BBC show?

Bloodlands is back for season two, and BBC has shared a first look at the return of James Nesbitt for the new six-part drama. In the show, James is set to reprise his role as DCI Tom Brannick, while Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna, The Dig’s Lorcan Cranitch and 1917 actor Chris Walley also star.

MORE: 5 James Nesbitt dramas that are a must-watch

So what can we expect from this season? The official synopsis reads: "When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close.

Loading the player...

WATCH: While we wait, check out James' series The Secret

"As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC 'Birdy’ Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact." Sign us up for this!

The series is set to air in September 2022, and will be available on Acorn TV in the US.

We can't wait to see what's in store for season two

James previously discussed reprising his role in the future, stating: "I'm thrilled that viewers responded to Bloodlands so positively and that we will be returning for a second series. I'm always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick."

MORE: James Nesbitt pays heartbreaking tribute to his dad following his death

MORE: James Nesbitt opens up about end of his 22-year marriage

The show will return in September

Fans are certainly curious to know what happens in season two after - and spoilers for those who have yet to watch season one - it is revealed that the detective had been keeping season one’s killings under wraps for 20 years, but only because the real criminal, David Corry, had blackmailed him to do so after threatening to harm his wife.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I saw there was a series two and thought, he can't be guilty AND get a second series? #Bloodlands." We’ll find out soon enough!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.