The Repair Shop experts make appeal to viewers for exciting reason

One of the restoration experts on The Repair Shop has made an appeal to viewers of the heartwarming BBC show for a very exciting reason.

Jayesh Vaghela, who has made a handful of appearances on the programme as the team's resident hat expert, appeared in an Instagram Story on the show's official account to reveal that they are on the hunt for new heirlooms to restore to their former glory.

WATCH: Do you have a much-loved item that The Repair Shop gang could help with?

Specifically, the makers behind the show are looking for hats, helmets and other headwear that viewers might think are beyond saving for Jayesh to use his special skills to rescue and resurrect.

"Hello, it's Jayesh here at the Repair Shop," he said. "I would like to hear from you if you have got caps, hats and helmets that you need repairing. To apply you can go to the Take Part section on the BBC's website or click the link in the bio and get those to me so I can start working on them. Thank you!"

Hat expert Jayesh Vaghela made an appeal to viewers

To throw your hat in the ring (pun intended) for the next series, all you have to do is head to the BBC Take Part website. When there, you'll be asked to fill out an online application form through the Ricochet website, the production company behind the show.

Do you have a much-loved item that The Repair Shop gang could help with?

The application is fairly long, so be prepared to give as much detail about yourself as possible, including basic information, including name and address, as well as details about your beloved item.

You'll be asked to describe in what way the item is damaged and if you know how the damage occurred. You'll also be asked to detail the emotional significance of the treasured piece and what you plan to do with it once repaired.

Nestled deep in the British countryside, The Repair Shop sees a team of Britain's most skilled and caring craftspeople rescue and resurrect items their owners thought were beyond saving. Together they transform priceless pieces of family history and bring loved but broken treasures, and the memories they hold, back to life.

