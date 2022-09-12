Dylan Dreyer wows in strapless gown as she unveils glamorous transformation The Today star shared the snap on social media

Dylan Dreyer took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her very glamorous transformation – and we love her sense of balance!

The Today show star shared two snaps to her social media page, the first showing the broadcaster standing next to her husband, Brian Fichera, and the second showing Dylan sitting on the sofa in some comfy loungewear.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone

The mother-of-three referenced the contrast in the caption as she quipped: "Sometimes we get out of sweatpants on weekends, but it doesn't last long."

Fans were quick to take to the comment sections praising Dylan and Brian's smart outfits. One person said: "Looking chic!!!! Have fun mama!!!" A second echoed this sentiment, writing: "Dylan, I love your clothes. You are the best dresser on the Today Show. This outfit is beautiful!"

Dylan looked amazing in the glamorous photo

A third added: "Seriously! You guys are the cutest! Looking fab!" as a fourth commented: "You look fabulous! Love that outfit! And I love sweatpants also!"

Dylan, who has been a part of the NBC family since 2012, often shares updates on her personal life with her large following. More recently, the anchor revealed to her fans that her sons, five-year-old Calvin and two-year-old Oliver, had returned back to school.

The anchor also shared her downtime fashion

Sharing an adorable photo of the brothers, Dylan, who is also a mother to her one-year-old son, Russell James, wrote: "Holy moly!!! How is Cal in 1st grade??? How is Ollie is preschool??? They're very excited… and we're very proud of them! Here we go!!!"

Meanwhile, the presenter previously opened up about the prospect of welcoming a fourth child with Brian, who she married in 2012, when she admitted that the couple aren't likely to add to their brood.

A month after giving birth in September 2021, she told PEOPLE: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

