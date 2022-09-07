Dylan Dreyer and kids prepare for a difficult goodbye as her mom heads home after summer of fun The star doesn't want her to go

Dylan Dreyer may be a mom-of-three herself, but that doesn't mean she doesn't need her own mother.

The Today show star is preparing to wave goodbye following a summer of fun with her children and loved ones.

In an emotional Instagram post, Dylan shared snapshots of her mom and kids and wrote: "Not sure there’s anything better than having my momma in town!!! We’ll certainly miss you! Love you."

Her fans understood exactly where she was coming from and commented: "There is nothing like a mom’s love and care," and, "Truly Beautiful and Blessed Family".

Dylan is very close to Linda, and earlier this year she opened up about how she helped her to get her break as an on-air meteorologist 19 years ago.

Talking on Today, she said: "I’ll never forget when I got the call from Erie, Pennsylvania, to come out for an interview. It was an eight-hour drive but my mom got behind the wheel. It was my first job on TV, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for my mom giving me that ride."

Dylan thanked her mom and said she's miss her

She also thanked her for giving her choices and raising her with independence. Dylan spoke about a time when she asked her mother if it was ok to sneak out of the house when she was in high school.

"She never said 'absolutely not, you don't do that,'" Dylan recalled. "She always let us make our own decisions."

The mom-of-three has enjoyed her summer with her brood, but it's back to work with a bang.

Not only is she back in the Today studios, but she has her second children's book coming out on 13 September. Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine is the sequel to her hit, Misty the Cloud, and she couldn't be more excited for its launch.

Dylan shares her three children with her husband Brian

"I can't wait to introduce you to new characters like Raye, a sunbeam, as Misty and her friends learn about compromise, sharing, and dealing with good days, bad days, and everything in between," she wrote on Instagram.

"And I couldn't tell her story without you learning about a new weather topic too! What do you get when you combine rain and sun? Find out soon."

