Today show suffers major change as star steps down - what happens next? They're in need of a replacement

The Today show recently bid farewell to someone very special as Dylan Dreyer stepped away from her role on the weekend edition to focus on her family.

Fans had mixed feelings as the popular meteorologist decided it was time to call time on the gig as they were saddened to see her go, but also understood her decision.

Dylan's decision will not only leave a void in viewers' hearts but also a physical one on the show, as they now need to find a replacement. But who can step in for Dylan?

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer breaks down live on-air

Fortunately, Today isn't without its fair share of talented meteorologists and it is likely Sheinelle Jones will take her spot - at least for a while.

The co-host of the 3rd hour of Today rotated in the orange room with Dylan on Weekend Today.

Although it may not be forever, Sheinelle, would be the most likely stand in for now.

New York-based, Al Roker, could also be asked to step up from time to time and Raphael Miranda could assist in Dylan's spot too.

Dylan is leaving Weekend Today

Of course, they could also be on the search for a brand new meteorologist to join the team!

Fortunately, it is just at the weekend when Dylan will need replacing as she isn't leaving the show for good.

The mom-of-three will continue to report on the weather during the week so fans will still get their Dylan fix.

She announced her departure in a heartfelt message on Instagram: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely," she wrote. "I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

Dylan left her weekend shift to spend more time with her family

She continued: "Today I’m saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Dylan concluded: "Thank you all for watching and I'll continue seeing you Mon-Fri on the 3rd Hour! #bittersweetgoodbye #familytime."

