Dylan Dreyer shares Royal Ascot adventures as she leaves Today in New York to report in UK The star is having the time of her life

Dylan Dreyer has had some exciting reporting jobs in her time and she'll be the first to admit that Royal Ascot in England is one of her favorites.

The star left her home and the Today show studios in New York to jet into the UK for the horse racing extravaganza.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan revealed she'd gone to the famed event with her mom.

Dylan Dreyer's youngest son Rusty reaches adorable milestone

Alongside photos and videos of their British adventure, she wrote: "A little Windsor time with my momma!! So excited to be back for Royal Ascot @ascotracecourse !! See you soon on @todayshow and tomorrow 9a-12p on @nbc."

She also added snapshots of them all glammed up for the races and tucking into some traditional food too.

"We’re being very British," she added. "Or we're being very good tourists is more like it!! Thank you @camhatsnyc for making us Ascot ready!! #fishandchips #pimms."

Dylan Dreyer took her mom with her to Royal Ascot

Fans adored seeing her with her lookalike mom and commented: "So cool your Mom is with you," and, "Such a fun experience for both of you! Hats off to you…Or should that be, Hats on?"

Dylan left her husband and her three children in New York for the brief visit, but is no doubt missing them already.

She recently revealed that while it's often chaos at home, she doesn't like being away from them.

In a candid social media post which sparked a huge reaction from her fans, Dylan shared an image of her husband, Brian, and their offspring and wrote: "This was the scene when I left home this morning. All smiles…everyone is happy to be awake."

Dylan's job took her away from New York

However, Dylan then went on to reveal that all was not what it seemed. "Ollie acting like he wasn't awake from midnight to 3am. Rusty acting like he hasn't been awake since 3am. Calvin acting like he didn't come in at 5:45am. Bosco acting like she didn’t wake up just to step on me throughout the night. @fishlense's face says it all."

Dylan admitted she had never felt so exhausted and wrapped up her brutally honest social media message with another confession.

"We're in it right now. If it's not one, it's the other one. Sleep is on short supply," she said. "I'm so tired I'm dizzy.

"But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning. I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap."

