Dylan Dreyer is a proud mom as she announces son Calvin's latest milestone The Today star is such a doting parent

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons and often shares sweet updates about her children on social media.

Most recently, the Today star had something to celebrate involving her firstborn, Calvin, as he completed a new milestone.

Calvin was captured on camera learning how to ride a bike without training wheels and Dylan couldn't have been prouder!

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reveals baby Rusty's cute milestone

Alongside footage of her little boy showcasing his new skills while riding on the grass during their family vacation, she wrote: "We’ve had quite the afternoon!! Summer vacation is almost over and Cal learned to ride his bike today! Training wheels are off…I’m so proud!!! #practicepracticepractice #ifyoufallgetupandtryagain!"

Dylan's co-star and good friend Sheinelle Jones was one of the first to reply to the news, writing: "Aww yay!" alongside a love heart emoji. Other comments from fans included: "This is pure happiness!" while another wrote: "So great, awesome job Cal!"

Dylan has been enjoying quality time with her children over the summer holidays but like all good things, it is coming to an end as they prepare to get back to their routine.

It's an exciting time for Dylan, who is preparing for the release of her new children's book, Misty the Cloud! Friends through Rain or Shine, which is set to hit the shelves later this month.

The star wrote her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, at the end of 2021. At the time of her debut book release, Dylan - who had not long welcomed youngest son Rusty six weeks early - sat down to talk about the storytelling process while chatting to HELLO!.

Dylan is a doting mom to three sons

She explained that Calvin had been a huge driving force in the writing process. "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," she said.

She added: "It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

