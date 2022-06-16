Dylan Dreyer left overwhelmed on the air by very special guest as co-star comes to her aid The NBC host was starstruck

Dylan Dreyer had a major moment on a recent installment of Today, getting the chance to interview NFL legend Tom Brady, who she was an ardent fan of.

She started off her interview, while still keeping her professional composure, by telling him that she was "the Tom Brady fan of the Today Show," revealing that she was even a little nervous about the segment.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer’s video of mini-me son sparks overwhelming reaction

The mom-of-three even reminisced to Tom about having first met over ten years ago at a friendly football game in Harvard, saying that she "ran 25 yards" after he threw a ball that landed right in her hands.

Luckily, she had her friend and co-star Craig Melvin there to help her out through it as the two spoke to the football star about spending time with his family and his upcoming NFL prep.

Craig did joke about his co-star at one point to Tom, referring back to Dylan's football story by saying: "Tom, what you don't know is she hasn't stopped talking about it since."

Dylan had a fan moment while interviewing Tom Brady

"And she shouldn't!" the athlete gleefully responded, with Dylan exasperatedly adding: "Come on, I'm trying to play it cool here, come on."

She ended the interview by reaffirming her fandom, saying: "It's not easy being a Tom Brady fan, a Patriots fan in New York City, but I'm always rooting for you, and so is my family."

Dylan joked about being a fan of the Patriots while seeing Tom play for Tampa Bay, saying she did "feel like a scorned lover sometimes," to the confusion of her other co-host, Al Roker, who sat there trying to piece together her explanation.

The Today star shared the interview clip on social media with the caption: "I think I played it cool. We're basically best friends now. @craigmelvinnbc was there for moral support in case I couldn’t speak. #thegoat."

The NFL star talked about his particular eating habits, football, and time with family

Fans were happy to see how excited Dylan was, with one commenting: "So jealous! You did amazing Dylan!!! Love the #12," and another even quipped: "I'm surprised none of your boys are named Tom, Brady or Pat at this point."

