Dylan Dreyer celebrates exciting career move - 'What a treat' The Today show star is delighted

Dylan Dreyer recently left her Weekend Today post so she could focus on family life but she couldn't resist a hosting gig which she couldn't be more excited for.

The mom-of-three shared her news on Instagram as she revealed her upcoming career venture.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares 'absolutely incredible' moment she's been waiting two years for

Alongside a clip of herself presenting, she wrote: "What a special treat to fill in for my friend @lesterholtnbc on @nightlykids this week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films baby gender reveal

"We’re talking unmasking, text messages, girl power and more! Check out the link in my bio for the latest episode #nightlykids."

Her fans congratulated her on the hosting position and commented: "This is fantastic," and, "loved it," as others added: "Congratulations! I look forward to watching."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer holds back tears during emotional final episode of Weekend Today

MORE: Today's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer respond after Family Guy joke

In January, Dylan revealed she was leaving her weekend work for Today after nine years to spend more time with her husband and three children.

Dylan stood in for Lester Holt on Nightly Kids

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support as she returns to Today following maternity leave

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals space-saving hack inside her New York apartment

She continued: "Today I’m saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

Dylan recently stepped away from her weekend work to be with her family

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Dylan then made reference to the sweet compilation that accompanied her message and wrote: "What a ride it's been (as seen here…thank you @vanwinklehannah for compiling a decade’s worth of memories)."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.