The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry's heartbreaking tribute to the Queen HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing King Charles' address to Parliament and Prince Harry heartbreaking tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: A period of Royal Mourning begins for the Queen

Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Prince Harry has shared a moving tribute following the passing of his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, last week. The Duke of Sussex released a statement on Monday morning, explaining that while the final parting brought him great sadness, he will cherish special times he shared with her. Harry referred to the late monarch as 'Granny' as he recalled the moment the Queen first met his darling wife Meghan Markle, and the moment she hugged her beloved great-grandchildren. Harry finished his statement adding his grandmother is already sorely missed not just by the family, but the world over.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: The Libertines pay emotional tribute to late drummer

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla's subtle nod to late Queen with rare accessory

Harry's moving tribute comes just a couple of days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they greeted crowds who were paying their respects at Windsor Castle over the weekend. Harry and Meghan and William and Kate arrived by car and admired the many flowers and written tributes laid by onlookers, before greeting members of the public. One sweet moment saw Meghan approach a young girl who asked Meghan for a hug. The Duchess then sweetly told the girl and others in the crowd their presence was much appreciated by the family.

During the same Windsor appearance, the Princess of Wales made a comment about how her three children have helped her cope with the grief following the Queen's sad passing. In one sweet moment shared on Twitter, Kate could be heard telling one onlooker that her youngest child, Prince Louis, told his mother not to worry and that 'Gan Gan is now with great-grandpa', referring to the sweet nickname the young royals coined for the monarch.

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, left London and headed to Scotland

And King Charles III has taken to the throne with Queen Consort Camilla beside him at Westminster on Monday in a historical parliamentary address. The new King fought back tears as he spoke to government officials including Prime Minister Liz Truss praising his mother's "selfless duty." The King went on to state he would faithfully follow in the Queen's sense of duty adding he felt the "weight of history" surrounding them.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.