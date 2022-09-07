The Daily Lowdown: Chris Pine's rep responds to Harry Styles rumours

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Chris Pine's reaction to rumours that Harry Styles spat on him during the Don't Worry Darling premiere - as well as Lewis Capaldi's explanation about his Tourette's Syndrome.

Not only that, but Mila Kunis' new film has finally has a release date. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

A representative for Chris Pine has denied that Harry Styles spat on him during the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival, calling the allegations ridiculous and a complete fabrication. A video of Chris appearing to reacting strangely when Harry took his place at the premiere went viral after viewers alleged that something had taken place between the pair, but Chris’ rep clarified that the two stars have nothing but respect for one another.

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome. Chatting on an Instagram Live, the Someone You Loved singer said that he didn’t want his tics to be misinterpreted as drug use. He explained that his shoulder twitches if he is excited, happy, nervous or stressed, adding that it’s not as bad as it looks.

Mila Kunis’ new film Luckiest Girl Alive finally has a release date – and we can’t wait. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Jessica Knoll, and follows Mila as a successful magazine editor who is forced to face a traumatic incident in the past for a true crime documentary. The film will be released on Friday 7 October, and we can’t wait to watch.

Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Justice World Tour after telling fans that he needs to rest and get better due to his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. The star has partial face paralysis, and admitted that his last six live shows took a toll on him. His followers have been wishing him a very speedy recovery.

Kylie Minogue’s 16th studio album has been recorded, it has been reported! According to The Sun, the beloved Australian popstar recently met her label bosses to play the finished tracks for the album, which is set to be released in 2023. It is thought that the Spinning Around singer has teamed up with several exciting guest stars, and we can’t wait to find out who!

