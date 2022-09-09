The Daily Lowdown: A period of Royal Mourning begins for the Queen The latest news on HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing what comes next for King Charles III, as a period of Royal Mourning begins for Her Majesty the Queen.

As King Charles III is set to address the nation and meet Liz Truss ahead of the Accession council. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

A period of Royal Mourning begins for Her Majesty the Queen. I’m Emmy, and this is your daily lowdown from HELLO!.

King Charles III has confirmed that a period of royal mourning for his mother the Queen will be held from now until seven days after her funeral, the date of which Buckingham Palace has said will be announced in due course.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday

During the mourning period, royal salutes by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will be fired, and flags at royal residences will remain at half mast. It is expected that the new monarch will address the nation and hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday ahead of an Accession Council, which will take place at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

Tributes have poured in for late royal since her passing on Thursday 8 September, with royalty and state from across the globe sending their condolences, including President Joe Biden, the Danish royal family and the Dalai Lama - while thousands of royal fans gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday

The beloved monarch died peacefully at her Scottish home of Balmoral aged 96. Her four children, King Charles, Princes Edward and Andrew and Princess Anne, as well as her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, travelled to be by her side. Prince Harry has since returned to London, and is expected to remain in the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, until after Her Majesty’s funeral.

