The Daily Lowdown: The Libertines pay emotional tribute to late drummer

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing The Libertines paying an emotional tribute to their former drummer following his death, and why Ricky Martin is suing his nephew.

Not only that, but we've also got Harry Styles' response to allegations his spat on Chris Pine, and an official statement from Buckingham Palace on the Queen's health.

The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Libertines have paid a touching tribute to their former drummer Paul Dufour following his sudden death on Tuesday night. Taking to Instagram, the band expressed their "shock and sadness" over the "much loved" drummer's passing and called playing with Paul an "honour" after sending love to his family and friends. Paul, whose cause of death has not yet been revealed, played in The Libertines in the early days of their career before he was replaced by Gary Powell.

The Libertines with former drummer Paul Dufour

Harry Styles has poked fun at the allegations he spat on Chris Pine during the Don't Worry Darling premiere at Venice Film Festival. During his Love On Tour performance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Harry interacted with the crowd and told them how "happy" he was to be there, before joking that ahead of his show he quickly "popped to Venice to spit on Chris Pine". Reps for Harry and Chris have since denied the allegations, calling them "ridiculous and a complete fabrication".

Kelly Clarkson is preparing for a busy 2023 as she will release her first album in five years – and it will focus on the breakdown of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. The singer admitted that following their split in 2020, she wrote around "25 songs in a week", and many of those have made it to the album. Kelly also revealed in an interview with Variety that working on her new record has been "really healing". A release date is yet to be announced.

Kelly and her ex Brandon Blackstock

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew after he alleged that the pair had been in a sexual relationship. Dennis Yadiel Sanchez has since recanted the allegations, but Ricky filed papers on Wednesday, accusing his nephew of "extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations". Ricky also claims he lost several multi-million dollar deals because of allegations and wants his nephew to compensate for his losses.

Sir Paul McCartney is auctioning off his Gibson guitar to raise money for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. The Beatles legend said he was "happy" to part with his beautiful guitar to "benefit the fine people of Ukraine". He's not the only one as The Rolling Stones and Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash have also offered up guitars to The Gibson Guitars For Peace Ukraine Relief in an effort to help victims of the war. Bidding will open on October 11, via Julien’s Auctions. A live auction will take place online from November 11-13 and in person at the Hard Rock New York.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday regarding the Queen’s ongoing health concerns. A statement from an official spokesperson said that "following further evaluation, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral".

