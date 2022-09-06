The Daily Lowdown: Did Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine, and why Elton John really collaborated with Britney Spears.

Not only that, but Sam Ryder has also revealed some intimate news in aid of a worthy cause. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Harry Styles' appearance at the Venice Film Festival has fans up in arms after a video surfaced online that appears to show the singer spitting in his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine's lap. Harry can be seen approaching his chair next to Chris when the incident allegedly happened. Chris then looks down at his leg while shaking his head and smiling in disbelief as Harry takes his seat next to him. Many fans are convinced that Harry spat something into Chris' lap, while others say the Star Trek actor was just fiddling with his sunglasses, which were placed between his legs.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Did Harry spit in Chris' lap?

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder has become used to playing massive stadiums but on September 26 he will dial it back for an intimate gig at London's Lafayette in aid of War Child for National Album Day. Sam, whose debut studio album, There's Nothing But Space, Man! will be released on November 18, will play to a small crowd to raise funds for the non-profit that supports children affected by conflict. Sam said he is "thrilled" to be taking part and teased that fans will hear some brand new songs as well as special favourites. The show comes ahead of National Album Day on October 15.

Sir Elton John has revealed the real reason he collaborated with Britney Spears on their number one hit Hold Me Closer – his husband, David Furnish. Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Tuesday's Heart Breakfast, Elton said that David suggested the duet would "help boost Britney's confidence". Elton agreed and said that he was "happy" to get Britney "back to what she's famous for, being a singer and an artist".

Elton and Britney scored a number one single

Aerosmith have performed their first gig following frontman Steven Tyler's latest stint in rehab. The Dream On hitmakers took to the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sunday for a 19-song set – which included their hits Walk This Way, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing and Love in an Elevator. Steven voluntarily entered a treatment facility in May after relapsing on pain pills following foot surgery. Aerosmith will next perform in Boston on September 8, before resuming their Deuces are Wild Las Vegas residency on September 14.

And the Duke of Cambridge has released a heartbreaking message on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess Kate in the wake of the stabbings in Canada. On Sunday, two brothers went on a mass knife attack that left ten people dead and 18 injured in the province of Saskatchewan. In a statement, Prince William described the killing as "truly heartbreaking" before sending prayers to the victims and all those that have lost loved ones.

