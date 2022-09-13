Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen shares 'stunning' tribute to the Queen Her followers were quick to praise the stunning views

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared a beautiful tribute to the Queen from her home in Ravenseat - and her followers have been complimenting the beautiful photos.

Sharing several snaps of the sun rising over the dales, she captioned the post: "Mourning in Yorkshire. #restinpeace #queenelizabethii #queen #yorkshire," adding the Union Jack and Queen emojis. One follower commented: "Perfect expressions through photography. Mourning with you in Vancouver. RIP Your Majesty," while another added: "So peaceful and tranquil a beautiful post."

A third person added: "I'm sure the Queen would love Ravenseat."

Amanda hasn’t posted in several days following the Queen’s death, and last updated her followers on a lamb who had lamed itself after being stuck in a fence, and revealing that her children had been taking care of him.

How beautiful is this photo?

She wrote: "Hands on with an ovine patient. After being stuck in a fence for a couple of days this lamb has lamed itself, lost some skin and has a serious gy-neck. The children have been nursing the patient for more than a week now & have made good progress. So now I have strict instructions about what I need to do with lamb whilst they are at school. #yorkshire #shepherdesses #shepherds."

Speaking about her nine children to Country and Town House magazine, she said: "They know we’re there to guide and help them, but being part of a big family means they certainly look to their siblings.

"If you watch the programme you see that played out in front of you. Reuben is a good boy and he looks out for Sidney who is a lot younger than him – they have a real connection, which is not down to me."

