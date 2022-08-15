Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen shares pride over eldest daughter Raven The star is a mum of nine

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared her pride over daughter Raven in a new Twitter update.

The 47-year-old took to social media to share a collection of photos showing the family hard at work in the soaring temperatures.

"Everyone is running hot but working hard in the heat. #yorkshire #sheepdog #afternoonteas #shepherdess," Amanda captioned the post.

In response, a fan noted: "What a gorgeous girl Raven is!! And clever too…"- And the comment prompted Amanda to share two further photos of 21-year-old Raven, along with some family news.

Amanda is a proud mum of nine

The new pictures show Raven sat on some outdoor steps at Ravenseat Farm, holding up a letter from the NHS. It reads: "On National Volunteers Week, we would like to take the time to thank you for your dedication to both our staff and patients.

"Please find enclosed a special volunteering pin to recognise and thank you for your contribution to our Trust. Whatever your role, we are so grateful to you for making a difference each and every visit. From all of the Volunteering Team, thank you."

She shared an update on eldest daughter Raven

Raven looks lovely in an off-the-shoulder floral dress with her auburn hair clipped away from her face. In the caption, Amanda sweetly wrote: "Considerate and kind. That’ll do. #NHS #NationalVolunteersWeek #Proud."

Many of Amanda's followers took to the comments to praise Raven for her achievement. "Well done Raven, setting such a good example to your siblings and all young people x," one wrote.

Amanda's six daughters

A second echoed: "Well done Raven - volunteering is such a rewarding thing to do. All credit to you."

Raven is the eldest of Amanda’s nine children with former husband Clive Owen. Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, Amanda confirmed her 22-year marriage was over: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Amanda and Clive recently ended their 22-year marriage

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

