Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen shares heartbreaking update from Ravenseat Farm The shepherdess took to her social media pages

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen shared a sad update from Ravenseat Farm on Wednesday, revealing that one of her lambs had become stuck in a fence for two days.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared several snaps of her children tending to the four-legged creature, who is now recovering having injured its neck.

She wrote in the caption: "Hands on with an ovine patient. After being stuck in a fence for a couple of days this lamb has lamed itself, lost some skin and has a serious gy-neck.

"The children have been nursing the patient for more than a week now and have made good progress. So now I have strict instruction about what I need to do with lamb whilst they are at school."

Fans were quick to applaud the children for their incredible nursing skills, with one person writing: "She is in very capable hands! Well done all," while another added: "Oh bless them, fantastic little shepherdesses you've got there!"

A third fan commented: "Hope the lamb makes a full recovery. Well done to your lovely, caring children."

Amanda shared snaps of her children caring for the lamb

The shepherdess's latest update comes just months after she announced her split from her husband of 22 years, Clive Owen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, she told her 526,000 followers: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Fans praised the children for their nursing skills

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

