Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen delights fans by announcing new arrivals to family farm Amanda's dog has given birth

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has revealed that her Jack Russell, Sprout, has given birth to a litter of puppies - and fans are delighted!

Posting a snap of the dog along with photos of her adorable newborn pups being cared for by five of her daughters and ten-year-old Sidney, she wrote the Twitter caption: "Sprout, the proud mum."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one person writing: "Awww gorgeous little sproutlets," while another added: "Ah bliss. Lovely weather, lovely kids and gorgeous puppies. What more could anyone want? Although I would quite like one of the puppies."

A third fan tweeted: "Congratulations, Sprout!" while another commented on how grown up her girls looked, writing: "Gorgeous little dogs. Your girls are growing up fast."

The sweet post comes just days after the shepherdess left fans concerned after they spotted a bandage wrapped around her arm in a recent photo.

Amanda's dog, Sprout, gave birth to a litter of puppies

Commenting on a gorgeous snap of Amanda standing alongside her children Miles, 15, Sidney, ten, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five, outside Ravenseat Farm, one person wrote: "Lovely pics, oh no what [have] you done to your arm!" prompting likes from two other followers.

While Amanda hasn't responded to the comment, fans of the shepherdess will know that she recently sheared the family's flock of sheep and has previously suffered injuries, such as a black eye, while doing so.

Meanwhile, fans have been keen to show their support for the Channel 5 star in recent weeks following her announcement that she and her husband Clive have decided to separate.

Fans praised the gorgeous snaps

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, Amanda confirmed her 22-year marriage was over: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family."

