Will there be another series of Apple TV's Bad Sisters? Are you enjoying the dark comedy?

Apple TV's new dark comedy series, Bad Sisters, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and fans who have already managed to binge the first two available episodes might be wondering if they can expect a second season.

Created by and starring Sharon Horgan, the thriller follows four sisters who set out to free a fifth from an abusive husband who is driving a wedge between their family.

While Apple TV is yet to announce any news about whether or not the show has been renewed for another series, we're hopeful that viewers will be seeing more of the Garvey family in the future.

At the show's premiere event at BFI Southbank on Thursday evening, one of the executive producers, Faye Dorn, told HELLO! that she is keen to do another series. She said: "We would love to do a series two."

For those who have yet to catch the series, Sharon leads a stellar cast which includes Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as sisters Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka who band together after the premature death of their parents and promise to always protect one another.

Apple TV have yet to confirm another series

The ensemble cast also includes Dracula's Claes Bang, Frank of Ireland's Brian Gleeson and Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack.

The synopsis reads: "The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent - and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him."

Claes Bang and Anne-Marie Duff as Grace and John Paul

Speaking about the inspiration behind the series, which is adapted from the Belgian series Clan, Sharon told HELLO!: "Well, I come from a big family - not all sisters - but there's three sisters and two brothers and it's such a great original series. It's completely different but it was a really inspiring jumping-off point."

The first two episodes are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, while viewers can expect subsequent episodes to be released weekly every Friday through to Friday 14 October 2022.

