Exclusive: Bad Sisters: Sharon Horgan reveals family inspiration behind new Apple TV show

If you're looking for a brand new series to get stuck into this weekend, then Apple TV+'s latest dark comedy offering Bad Sisters might be exactly what you need.

The series follows five grown-up sisters who find themselves thrust back into each others' lives after a huge life-changing event and has already received hugely positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Although the series has been adapted from the Belgian series Clan, creator and star Sharon Horgan has revealed that she also sought inspiration from her own large and closely-knit family when it came to reimagining the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters

Speaking to HELLO! at the show's premiere event at BFI Southbank on Thursday evening, the Irish actress said she didn't have to look far to help flesh out the characters of the Garvey sisters, played by herself, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

"Well, I come from a big family - not all sisters - but there's three sisters and two brothers and it's such a great original series," she explained. "It's completely different but it was a really inspiring jumping-off point."

Episodes one and two of the new dark comedy thriller are available to watch now

Described as a "delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller," the ten-part drama follows Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka, who band together after the premature death of their parents and promise to always protect one another.

The series opens with another death - that of Grace's gaslighting husband, John-Paul Williams, played by Danish actor Claes Bang and it is clear from the outset that the sisters had something to do with it.

The first two episodes of the series are available to watch exclusively on AppleTV+ now, and viewers can look forward to subsequent episodes dropping weekly every Friday through to Friday 14 October 2022.

Additional reporting from HELLO! 's Junior TV and Film Writer Nicky Morris.

