GMB's Ben Shephard makes joking jibe at Susanna Reid as he compares her to Love Island's Jacques Susanna acknowledged the parallel

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard jokingly compared his co-presenter, Susanna Reid, to Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill in a hilarious moment on Thursday's show.

Fans of the ITV2 reality show were left stunned this week as Jacques struck up a romance with two of the new girls while his original partner, Paige Thorne, left the villa for Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old rugby player justified his behaviour by telling his fellow islanders that he needed to get to know other girls to be sure about his connection with Paige.

Jacques' actions left the GMB panel shocked on Thursday morning, with Susanna questioning his reasoning behind flirting with two new girls.

Ben defended Jacques, making the point: "Well it's important, you gather all the information you possibly can to make a decision. You can’t rush these things Susanna."

Susanna responded in disbelief: "How do I know if you're the right person for me if I haven't tried out all the other people?!"

Susanna was compared to Love Island star Jacques

Ben then jokingly pointed out the parallel between Susanna and the reality star, saying: "Well you've been trying out different men week in week out for months now on this show. Don't pretend you're no different to Jacques!" prompting a laugh from crew members in the ITV studio.

Laughing at Ben's comment, Susanna replied: "Bang to rights, sorry!"

Since Piers Morgan's dramatic exit from the show in March last year, Susanna has been joined by an array of different stand-in hosts, including Alistair Campbell, Adil Ray, Bill Turnbull, Richard Bacon, Martin Lewis and Richard Madeley, who recently announced that he would be taking a "lengthy break" from the programme this summer.

Susanna and Piers hosted the show until he left last year

Back in February, during an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's show, Susanna jokingly dubbed her list of rotating presenting partners as 'TV Tinder,' before highlighting the importance of healthy relationships between presenters.

She said: "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."



