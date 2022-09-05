Martin Lewis offers help amid spiralling energy bills and shocking stats The money expert is offering up advice

The cost-of-living crisis is in full swing, with people worried about soaring energy bills as we inch towards winter, and Martin Lewis has now announced he will host 'Martin's Money Mondays' each week on Good Morning Britain in a bid to help consumers.

The mission this September will be to educate and inform people so they can try and combat the impact of spiralling bills.

In the first instalment of the new segment, Martin appeared alongside presenter Susanna Reid and they spoke to energy companies and politicians to discuss the crisis.

Martin will have a slot on GMB on Mondays to help consumers

The pair also revealed the results of an exclusive survey run by GMB and it included the shocking statistic that over a third (34%) of people have already fallen into debt because of the current energy bills situation.

More than half of those surveyed (60%) think there should be a reduction of the energy cap prices to tackle the rising cost of living and 52% believe energy companies should pay a windfall tax.

A third of those polled (30%) said their mental health had worsened due to the current state of affairs.

There are small ways you can save on bills

During the show, Martin called on the government to act, just hours before new Prime Minister Liz Truss was announced. "What this country needs now more than anything else is an active government and I hope that starts today."

Liz is believed to have a plan in place for the energy crisis and its details will be firmed up and announced this week. We're sure everyone is hoping for a bit of reprieve during these testing times.

Simple tips to help reduce your energy usage

Turn your heating down by one degree

Only boil the kettle with the right amount of water for what you need

Invest in a heated blanket as it's cheap to run

Use thermal curtains and draught excluders

Favour the microwave over the oven as it's cheaper to run

