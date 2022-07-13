GMB viewers in tears as Susanna Reid embraces guest in touching segment Viewers were moved by a heartwarming moment

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears on Wednesday morning when they tuned in to see a touching moment between Susanna Reid and a guest on the show.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid speaks out about 'curse' of social media live on air

Susanna and her co-host Ed Balls welcomed Amelia Anisovych onto the programme, the seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral after singing Frozen's Let It Go from a bomb shelter back in March.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid embraces guest in touching segment

The young child, who was joined by her mother Lilia, impressed the two presenters with a moving performance of the famous Disney song in three different languages.

Approaching the end of the chorus, she seemed to forget the last line. Susanna prompted her, quietly singing: "The cold never bothered me anyway," before giving her a round of applause.

MORE: Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid reveal major night out mishap

MORE: Susanna Reid's exercise routine: how the GMB star looks so great

The 51-year-old praised the seven-year-old, saying: "Well done! Amelia, that was absolutely beautiful," before reaching her arms out towards her and bringing her onto her knee for a cuddle.

Viewers were in tears over the moving segment

In a heartwarming moment, Amelia curled up into Susanna and placed her head into the crook of her neck as the presenter said: "You're a superstar. It's so good to see you again."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the moving segment, with one person writing: "How very touching to see Amelia from Ukraine sing Frozen in three languages this morning #GMB #notadryeyeinthehouse. I promise we will never forget," while another tweeted: "Not me crying before 8am at a little Ukrainian girl singing Let It Go on #GMB. Too early for this."

Amelia gave Susanna a hug at the end of her song

A third person shared a photo of Amelia on Susanna's lap alongside the caption: "#GMB @susannareid100. This picture melts my heart, such a beautiful, natural picture."

The GMB host first interviewed the little girl back in April when she travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border for a special edition of the ITV show and was praised for her coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.