GMB's Susanna Reid speaks out about 'curse' of social media live on air 

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has opened up about the "curse" of social media during Tuesday's episode of the show.

The 51-year-old presenter was chatting to actor Mark Benton about their time on Strictly Come Dancing together back in 2013 when he praised her for helping him with social media trolls.

Describing his experience on the dancing show, Mark said: "We had a really lovely bunch of people, they were all really nice.

"And you, in particular, you were really lovely to me because I remember there was one particular week when I was getting horrible tweets and I was really down and you were so supportive and I always remembered that."

Co-host Ed Balls chimed in: "She's very supportive in my experience, too."

A visibly touched Susanna responded: "That's kind of you to say so. I mean the fact of the matter is, social media can be a curse, can't it? And sometimes you just have to ignore people who think that they can say nasty things to you online."

While Susanna says the best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them, she has, on occasion, hit back at unpleasant comments about her online.

Just over a month ago, the ITV star responded to a troll who wrote a tweet that read: "Your [expletive] at your job". Criticising the Twitter user's grammar, she replied: "You're pretty rubbish at spelling, but there we go."

Fans were quick to write messages of support in the comments section, with one person tweeting: "Oh Susanna don't let your haters bring you down, you are excellent at your job. I for one wouldn't last a day in your shoes keep your head up," while another added: "I actually think @susannareid100 is very good at her job. Guess you can't be everyone’s cup of tea & that's fine too, no need to be rude."

