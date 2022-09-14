House of the Dragon: what is King Viserys’ mysterious disease? Is it Greyscale? Warning, spoilers for episode four ahead…

House of the Dragon has been a huge hit with viewers, and episode four recently revealed that King Viserys’ worrying disease had made the King more ailing than ever, with viewers spotting that he had lost several fingers during the passing of time.

MORE: Here’s when House of the Dragon’s cast change is taking place

While fans have speculated what is wrong with the King – with the Westeros’ disease greyscale being a popular prediction with fans, but Paddy Considine has revealed all about his condition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Viserys' warning to Rhaenyra

Chatting to the West of Westeros podcast, he explained: “He’s actually suffering from a form of leprosy. His body is deteriorating; his bones are deteriorating. He is not actually old. He’s still a young man in there. He’s just, unfortunately got this thing that’s taken over his body.

The King has a form of leprosy

“It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally.”

Viserys certainly faces stress in his reign, with his daughter Princess Rhaenyra being a particular source of tension is his life as his heir to the throne of Westeros, along with his brother, the unruly Prince Daemon, and his wife, Queen Alicent.

MORE: See what the incredible cast of House of the Dragon look like out of costume

MORE: House of the Dragon viewers saying the same thing about shocking episode four scene

Paddy opened up about the role

Series one has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike, and even Game of Thrones star Kit Harington shared his thoughts on it. He said: “I'm really enjoying it. My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job.

“It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing. I think that they've really done that."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.