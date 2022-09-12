Here’s when House of the Dragon’s cast change is taking place The pair play the young versions of the two characters

House of the Dragon has been a huge hit with viewers so far, with many being especially impressed with Milly Alcock, who has played the young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen to critical acclaim. However, HBO has confirmed that both Milly and Emily Carey, who plays Alicent Hightower, will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke in future episodes - so when will this happen?

Although HBO and Sky have yet to confirm when the two popular cast members will be replaced, and the pair both appear in the preview for the upcoming fifth episode, it looks like IMDV may have the answers. Both Milly and Emily are only credited for the first five episodes, while Emma and Olivia are credited for appearing in episodes six through to ten, meaning that the original two actresses will be appearing in one more episode.

The cast change is no doubt due to a passing of time requiring older actresses to take on the role, but fans aren’t too happy about changing the two roles. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Her screen presence is mesmerising. What a talent. #MillyAlcock is the standout. I can’t believe we only get her for one more episode? I wish she could play #Rhaenyra the entire series. I don’t know much about Emma D’Arcy but I’m not ready for the cast change. #HouseOfTheDragon."

Milly Alcock is credited as appearing in the first six episodes

Another person added: "f I would imagine how Rhaenyra Targaryen would look like and behave, it would be exactly like Milly Alcock. There's no [expletive] way that they're gonna change the cast mid-season just like that." However, a third fan wrote: "If you’re going by that mindset they should’ve kept Emma for the whole thing… once again as I already said.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over as Alicent and Rhaenyra

"Emma was cast as Rhaenyra months before they cast the younger versions. Rhaenyra is going to change majorly as a character she won't be remotely the same personality-wise." Are you looking forward to seeing Emma and Olivia in action as the new Rhaenyra and Alicent?

