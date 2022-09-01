House of the Dragon fans can expect huge change for show's second season - details The Game of Thrones prequel's next season is going to be a little bit different...

It was announced earlier this month that following a record-breaking premiere, House of the Dragon will be back for another season. However, fans can expect season two to perhaps be a little bit different as it is losing a very important player.

Miguel Sapochnik, who served as co-showrunner and director during the Game of Thrones prequel series' first season, has announced that he will be stepping down from the role ahead of production starting on the new episodes. Co-creator Ryan Condal, who shared showrunner duties with him, will now serve as sole showrunner.

Confirming the news to Deadline, Miguel - who helmed the House of the Dragon premiere as well as iconic GoT episodes Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome - said: "Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon."

He continued: "I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally."

House Of The Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down

Meanwhile, another Game of Thrones veteran will join the team as a director and executive producer on the second season of the show, which was renewed just days after its successful launch. Alan Taylor will work closely with series co-creator George R.R. Martin and the rest of the producing team, which consists of Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz and Vince Gerardis.

"It's a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season.

"Ryan, Miguel and George [R.R. Martin] have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

