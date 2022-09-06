House of the Dragon viewers spot major blunder in episode three Spoilers ahead!

House of the Dragon viewers have spotted a major CGI blunder in the latest episode of the popular Game of Thrones prequel series.

Towards the beginning of the third episode, it became clear to fans that King Viserys' flesh-eating infection had worsened over the two years that had passed since the previous episode, resulting in the loss of two fingers.

However, in one scene which sees Viserys hands a scroll to one of his servants, actor Paddy Considine can be seen wearing a green glove over the two fingers.

The green glove would have been removed by the editing team in post-production.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted a photo of the error alongside the caption: "Not the green screen glove on Viserys's missing fingers," while another viewer also noticed, tweeting: "Anyone else notice a green screen slip up on the latest @HouseofDragon episode? Hmm. I think those fingers were supposed to be missing."

A third fan added: "Oppssss the CGI team forgot to erase Viserys fingers," while another commenter wrote: "The CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details."

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

Viewers spotted an error in episode three

This isn't the first time that viewers have noticed an error in scenes aired by the fantasy series. Back in 2019 during the final season of Game of Thrones, a Starbucks cup was left in full view on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during the Winterfell party scene.

The gaffe was later edited out, with HBO acknowledging the mishap via a tweet from the show's official account which read: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea."

Emilia later revealed in an interview on Tonight With Jimmy Fallon that it was her co-star Conleth Hill, who played Master of Whisperers, Lord Varys in the series, who was responsible for the coffee cup.

