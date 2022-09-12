House of the Dragon viewers saying the same thing about shocking episode four scene What did you think of the instalment?

House of the Dragon continued with its fourth instalment on Monday, presenting viewers with perhaps one of the most shocking scenes of the series so far.

The latest episode saw Daemon Targaryen take his niece, Rhaenyra, on a journey down the streets of Kings Landing, where they find themselves in one of Daemon's pleasure houses.

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series?

The two then share a kiss before Rhaenyra's uncle puts a stop to it, leaving before things could go any further.

Some viewers were shocked by the incestuous scene, with many taking to Twitter. One person wrote: "Oh the incest is here. We all knew it was coming but that doesn't make it better," while another added: "Yooooo I definitely was not ready for that incest."

A third fan commented: "Watching House of the Dragon rn... I knew it was gonna happen but the fact that it's happening is wild," while another agreed, tweeting: "Do we not care that he is her uncle?? Or are we just ok that these dragon folks love incest?"

However, some fans couldn't deny the building chemistry between the two characters and found themselves rooting for the two Targaryens. One person wrote: "We all were judging the Lannisters for eight seasons but now rooting for Rhaenyra and Daemon within four episodes," while another added: "Incest aside, Rhaenyra and Daemon make a great power couple."

Viewers were shocked by a scene in episode four

A number of other viewers also took to Twitter to praise Milly Alcock's performance as Rhaenyra and expressed their sadness that the actress will soon be gone from our screens as she'll be replaced by Emma D'Arcy, who will play an older version of the character.

One person wrote: "I'm not ready to say goodbye to Milly Alcock. Her performance was just amazing, I'm gonna miss her so much," while another added: "Well that episode was eventful! #HouseOfTheDragon I don't want the time jump - I want Milly Alcock on this forever!!!"

A third commented: "It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to Milly next week."

