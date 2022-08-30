House of the Dragon: who is Milly Alcock: age, career and character on show How old is Milly Alcock, you ask? Find out here…

House of the Dragon is the prequel of our dreams. Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the story is set while the Targaryen family are at the height of their power, as Rhaenyra Targaryen is named the first female heir to the Iron Throne. The younger version of the character is played by Milly Alcock, so find out everything about the talented actress here…

Who is Milly Alcock?

Milly is an Australian actress who is perhaps best known for starring in Reckoning, Pine Gay and opposite Tim Minchin in Upright, which is currently in production for season two.

Speaking about taking part in such a monumental show, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’d done Aussie television where our whole show’s budget is less than one episode [of Dragon]. I’d never been on a hundred-million-dollar set like that before. So there was a lot of responsibility of having to carry Rhaenyra."

How old is Milly Alcock?

Although playing a 15-year-old version of Rhaenyra in episode one, Milly is actually 22 years old and was born on 11 April 2000. She dropped out of school for her role in Upright, telling the Sydney Morning Herald: "I couldn’t turn down Upright for a piece of paper. That just seemed ridiculous to me and infuriating."

Milly in Uptight

What is the Targaryen family tree?

King Viserys I, played by Paddy Considine in the show, is chosen to be king following the death of King Jaehaerys I. Although he has a daughter, Rhaenys, the crown instead goes to Viserys, his nephew. His own sons both died before ascending the throne.

Rhaenyra is Daenerys' great grandmother times six

Viserys I has one living daughter with his wife, Queen Aemma, Princess Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra is named heir to the Iron Throne, and is cousins with Princess Rhaenys’ two children, Laenor and Laena Velaryon.

Since the story takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, we won’t give too much away, but we will say that Rhaenyra is linked to Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen as her great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother.

