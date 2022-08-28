See what the incredible cast of House of the Dragon look like out of costume From the Targaryens to the Small Council…

We couldn't be more obsessed with the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon . The show is based on George R R Martin's book Fire & Blood and is set roughly 200 years before the events of the original drama when the Targaryens were at the height of their power.

MORE: House of the Dragon renewed for second season following record-breaking viewing figures

But what do the stars look like away from the cameras? Keep reading to see what the cast of House of the Dragon looks like in real life without their wigs, costumes and makeup…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying House of the Dragon so far?

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Playing the Targaryen patriarch is talented British actor Paddy Considine, who is perhaps best known to viewers for his roles in the likes of Peaky Blinders, The Third Day, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher and The Outsider. The 48-year-old star is also known for his frequent collaborations with Shane Meadows and Edgar Wright too.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy takes on the role of the grown-up Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Milly Alcock plays the younger version of the character. Emma, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has previously starred in the film Misbehaviour, the Netflix series Wanderlust and Amazon Prime movie Truth Seekers.

MORE: House of the Dragon: How is Rhaenyra related to Daenerys? Targaryen family tree explained

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith is instantly recognisable to audiences thanks to his time playing the 11th Time Lord on Doctor Who. However, the 39-year-old star has also starred in the likes of The Crown, where he played a young Prince Philip, the Marvel film Morbius where he played Milo Morbius and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, where he played Mr Collins.

MORE: House of the Dragon: 5 must-watch Matt Smith films and TV shows

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Playing the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower is Welsh actor Rhys Ifans. The 55-year-old is probably best known for his roles in Notting Hill, Kevin & Perry Go Large, and Enduring Love, but also once fronted rock group Super Furry Animals.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke made a name for herself in the ITV period drama Vanity Fair and indie movie Me, Earl and The Dying Girl. In House of the Dragon, she plays Alicent Hightower, Rhaenyra's best friend and the daughter of Otto Hightower. Last year, she appeared in the critically acclaimed Sound of Metal alongside Riz Ahmed and more recently, she has been seen in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

MORE: House of the Dragon renewed for second season following record-breaking viewing figures

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Targaryen

Chance are, you've probably seen Sian Brooke before. The actress who plays Viserys' wife, Queen Aemma Targaryen, has been a staple on British screens for many years. Her most notable roles include playing Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Deirdre Young in Good Omens and Sian in Doctor Foster. She is also no stranger to comedy roles, starring in the likes of Apple TV+ sitcom Trying.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve Best plays the 'Queen That Never Was', Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, whose hope of becoming ruler of the Seven Kingdoms was dashed when King Jaehaerys I Targaryen decided that she couldn't possibly because she was a woman. In real life, the actress is a veteran star of stage and screen, having appeared in numerous Royal National Theatre productions as well as countless TV roles.

MORE: House of the Dragon viewers left 'disappointed' after pointing out major change from original series

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Steve Toussaint portrays Rhaenys' husband, Corlys Velaryon, who is an experienced commander and member of the small council. The British actor of Barbadian descent is known for his roles in the likes of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd and Shooting Dogs.

MORE: House of the Dragon: who is who? Characters in episode one explained

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel is a relative newcomer to the world of acting, with only a handful of roles to his name. The 28-year-old who plays a knight by the name of Ser Criston Cole in the series has previously appeared in the romantic comedy Last Christmas and the true crime drama The Serpent, but we imagine that his agent's phone is going to start ringing following his appearance on House of the Dragon.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Graham McTavish plays Ser Harrold Westerling, who is a member of the Kingsguard who watches over the young Rhaenyra. Viewers will recognise the Scottish actor from his other roles in fantasy epics such as Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, Sigismund Dijkstra in Netflix's The Witcher and Dougal MacKenzie in Starz series Outlander.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.