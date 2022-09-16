The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry will wear military uniform to honour the Queen

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Prince Harry as its now been decided he will wear his military uniform to stand at a vigil for Her Majesty the Queen.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry's heartbreaking tribute to the Queen

Not only that, but Princess Kate speaks more on how her children are coping with the sad loss. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Prince Harry will wear his military uniform at an upcoming vigil to honour Her Majesty the Queen following her sad passing, despite previous reports. HELLO! understands that the Duke of Sussex's main focus is to honour his grandmother and was prepared to wear whatever the Queen had made plans for, but it's now been said he will don his Blues and Royals uniform when he reportedly joins his cousins this weekend at a vigil for his late grandmother. It comes just a few days after Prince Harry was request to wear a mourning suit during the Procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: the royal family reunite for the Queen's procession

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: King Charles continues tour of the UK and stars pay tribute to the Queen at the Emmys

Princess Kate has said her eldest son, Prince George, understands more about the sad passing of the Queen than his younger siblings. Kate, who accompanied her husband the Prince of Wales during an outing at Sandringham this week, spoke to locals after viewing tributes and flowers outside the royal residence, when she was asked how their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are dealing with the sad news. One crowd member explained the royal had told her that George was said to understand the loss of the late monarch more than his younger siblings, but Kate added that she was keeping things as normal as possible for them.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are continuing their tour of the UK and have headed to Cardiff. The new monarch and Camilla travelled to the Welsh capital to attend a service of prayer and reflection, before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament. Charles and Camilla then headed onto Cardiff Castle before their journey back to London to attend a vigil with his siblings at Westminster Hall.

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, has released its official trailer and has made us so excited for its release. Actress Naomi Ackie is taking on the titular role, portraying the iconic late singer in the movie which is set to depict her hugely successful career before her sad passing in 2012. The film, which comes from the creators of Bohemian Rhapsody, also sees Stanley Tucci appear as Clive Davis, Whitney's manager. The movie will be out in theatres in December.

And after previous reports and social media posts, Ye and GAP have officially ended their partnership. The rapper, who changed his name from Kanye West to Ye, called out the fashion brand a number of times in recent weeks accusing them of stealing his Yeezy designs. And it's now been reported that the Touch the Sky's lawyers have sent a letter to the retailer notifying them that their agreement had been terminated, citing that Gap had failed to meet the terms of their contract. A statement from his attorney said the brand left Ye no choice but to end their relationship due to substantial non-compliance.