The Daily Lowdown: King Charles continues tour of the UK and stars pay tribute to the Queen at the Emmys The latest news on HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing a royal photographer revealing the reason behind the Prince of Wales' decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their Windsor walkabout.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry's heartbreaking tribute to the Queen

Not only that, King Charles III continues his UK tour and the stars pay tribute to the Queen at the Emmy Awards. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has spoken out about the Prince of Wales' decision to invite his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their Windsor walk over the weekend. The photographer, who has worked along King Charles III for a number of years, told Piers Morgan that William has extended the invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so they could make a "commbined effort" with appearances during the official mourning period. The four royals stepped out to see the many well-wishers in Windsor who were waiting to pay respects to Her Majesty the Queen following her sad passing last week.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: A period of Royal Mourning begins for the Queen

MORE: King Charles III: Inside his last night as a Prince – including hosting party - before death of his mother

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are continuing their tour of the home nations. Charles and Camilla departed Edinburgh and arrived in Belfast on Tuesday where they were greeted by a large crowd of members of the public who wished to pay their respects. The King and Queen Consort then approached the crowd and took the time to thank those who had offered their condolences.

Meanwhile, the Queen's coffin will depart for London on Tuesday where the late monarch will lie in state for five days ahead of the state funeral on Monday the 19th September. Members of the public have already began lining the streets forming a queue to witness the coffin as the Queen lies in state at Westminster Abbey. Royal fans will be able to pay their respects when the hall opens to the public on a 24 hour basis from Wednesday 14 September.

And in other news, many British actors took the time to pay their respects to the Queen while attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Hollywood on Monday night. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham revealed her sadness upon hearing the news. Meanwhile, big shows such as The White Lotus and Squid Game were the big winners of the night. And one standout moment came from singer Lizzo, who picked up an award for her show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.