The Daily Lowdown: the royal family reunite for the Queen's procession The latest news on HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the royal reuniting as the Queen's coffin heads to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry's heartbreaking tribute to the Queen

Princess Anne shares a heartbreaking tribute to her mother, and Prince Harry speaks out about not wearing uniform during the mourning period. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Members of the royal family including King Charles and the Prince of Wales gathered together to see the Queen's coffin arrive at Buckingham Palace ahead of Her Majesty funeral next week. The family, including Prince Harry Meghan Markle, were pictured at the royal residence as the hearse arrived from Scotland at the royal residence. The coffin stayed at the Bow Room in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of the Procession to Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: King Charles continues tour of the UK and stars pay tribute to the Queen at the Emmys

MORE: Princess Kate's special nod to the Queen as she is pictured at Buckingham Palace ahead of arrival of Queen's coffin

King Charles followed the Queen's coffin during the procession

Princess Anne, who accompanied her mother's coffin on the journey, released a heartbreaking tribute to the Queen as the coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace. The Princess Royal said it had been an "honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys." Anne added that witnessing the love and respect shown by so many had been humbling and uplifting.

The royal family came together once again on Wednesday to walk behind Her Majesty's coffin as it moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until the funeral. Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father, King Charles, for the procession, which also included Peter Phillips and Princess Anne. After the arrival of the coffin, a 20-minute service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury took place, before the coffin lies in state for five days.

Prince Harry addressed why he would not be wearing military uniform

Prince Harry has spoken out about not wearing his military uniform during the official mourning period. The Duke of Sussex will instead be wearing a mourning suit throughout the events honouring the late monarch. Prince Harry's press secretary released a statement confirming the news, adding that Harry's "decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears".

And Prince William has put his upcoming engagements on hold during the mourning period, including his schedule appearance at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on the 21 September. The annual event, which is taking place in New York, will bring together climate leaders to showcase transformative solutions for the fight against climate change. Confirmed speakers at the event include Cate Blanchett, Bill Gates and Matt Damon.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.