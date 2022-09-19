The Daily Lowdown: the royal family gathers for the Queen's state funeral The latest news on HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown

Members of the royal family have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen following her sad passing aged 96.

The funeral saw royals including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales walk behind the late monarch's coffin ahead of the service.

In a last-minute change to the procession, William and Kate's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked between their parents as they gave the Queen a special send-off. It had been originally planned for the royal children to walk behind their parents, however, the pair remained between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There were many emotional moments during the moving ceremony with members of the royal family such as Charles, Prince Harry and the Earl and Countess of Wessex looking visibly moved during the service. Outside Westminster Abbey on the streets of London, members of the public gathered to witness the historical event.

The funeral was attended by the current and former prime ministers as well as world leaders including President Biden. Many well-known celebrities in the public eye including Sir Elton John and Dame Helen Mirren were also in attendance.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was taken in procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. The Queen's coffin and the royal family then made their way to Windsor for a service being held at St George's Chapel. A private burial service will then take place at 7.30pm to allow members of the royal family to mourn in private and say their final goodbyes.

