GMB's Susanna Reid recalls 'emotional' moment covering Queen's funeral 

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard reflected on their coverage of the Queen's funeral when they returned to the studio on Tuesday, with the mum-of-three recalling a particularly emotional moment.

The pair hosted a special instalment of the programme on Monday, which saw the pair cover the historic event from outside Westminster Abbey.

Speaking about witnessing the 200 musicians of massed pipes and drums of Scottish and Irish regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Air Force lead the procession, Susanna said: "I think for both of us, out of all of the moments at the funeral yesterday, there was one particular moment wasn't there?

"We were looking over Westminster Abbey, so we couldn't look directly up towards Parliament Square but we could hear the massed pipes and drums as they proceeded the procession which saw the coffin on the gun carriage and the sound of it was so emotional."

"It was so stirring," added Ben, who went on to say: "We could hear the snap of the snare drums and the sound of all of these pipers and as they suddenly came into focus, they were preceded by some horses and then they were suddenly there.

Susanna and Ben recalled an emotional moment from the Queen's funeral

"It was so stirring. It was one of the most extraordinary moments I've experienced. It was so emotional, overwhelmingly emotional."

Susanna added: "It was like being an eye-witness to history, wasn't it?

"A real privileged position and it was an honour to be there with you [the viewers] yesterday morning and now the Queen has been laid to rest."

Susanna and Ben hosted the show from outside Westminster Abbey on Monday

The royal family joined together for the Queen's funeral on Monday morning, which was held at Westminster Abbey before the coffin travelled to Windsor for a committal service.

The late monarch's final resting place is in the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

