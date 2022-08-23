Line of Duty star teases the drama's return – but with a major change We're patiently awaiting news on series seven...

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has hinted that the BBC police procedural drama could return sooner than expected – but with a big change!

The actor, who is known and adored for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the series, was chatting to Radio Times when he admitted he wanted something to happen next year in a different format.

"There's been talk about a movie or a four-parter or two 90 minutes," he began, adding: "We'd love to do it again. I'm really hoping something might happen next year."

The star also added that the creator behind the show, Jed Mercurio, has already begun bringing together "templates" about what the future of the drama looks like, and that he and his cast members often discuss what the future holds.

"We're always talking about stuff. Vicky [McClure] and her fella Jonny Owen have their own production company now. We’d love to do something all together one day."

The last series of Line of Duty aired in 2021 and was well received among fans. The sixth season also reached an audience of over 12 million.

Another star of the show, Martin Compston, also recently hinted that the wheels were in motion for series seven. Posting back in June, the Scottish actor, who plays DI Steve Arnott, witter to share a photo alongside his good friends and co-stars, Adrian, Vicky and showrunner Jed, leaving many to wonder if series seven is underway.

The actor wrote in the caption: "Talking tattoo designs," and many fans flooded the comments section with replies. One person said: "Is that the code name for LOD series 7?"

A second commented: "Mother of god, you'd better be talking new series plots/plot twists while you're there!!!" as a third asked: "Those are definitely scripts on the table, not menus. Right? RIGHT?"

