The Suspect: who is in the cast and what they have previously starred in?

Have you been watching The Suspect? Find out more about the amazing cast behind ITV's exciting new drama here, from Aidan Turner to Anjili Mohindra...

Aidan Turner - Joe O’Loughlin

In the show, Aidan plays Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life with a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist - but is there more to him than what appears?

Aidan is, of course, perhaps best known for playing Ross Poldark in Poldark, but has also starred as Kili in The Hobbit trilogy, Mitchell in Being Human, and as Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo.

Shaun Parkes - DI Ruiz

Shaun plays DI Vincent Ruiz, a police detective who has been solving murders for years and has seen his fair share of crime. So where have you seen Shaun before? The actor previously starred in The Accident as Martin Harris, Reynolds in Line of Duty, Paul Okebu in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and as DC Winston Nkata in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

Anjili Mohindra - DS Devi

Anjili plays DS Riya Devi, who is on one of her first cases on The Suspect. Intelligent, efficient and straightforward, initially she just wants to do her quota of cases, get signed off and move on to crimes which are less violent and emotionally disturbing. Anjili previously starred as Rani Chandra in The Sarah Jane Adventures, and also starred as Nadia Ali in the hit BBC series Bodyguard. Since then, the star has gone on to appear in Vigil and most recently as Archie in The Lazarus Project.

Sian Clifford - Fenwick

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Fenwick practices out of the same building where Joe has his therapy room. Fenwick never wavers in her loyalty to Joe and helps him when others will not. Sian is of course Fleabag’s sister Claire in the hit BBC show Fleabag, and also recently starred in Life After Life as Sylvia Todd. Her filmography includes Vanity Fair, Inside No 9 and Liar.

Camilla Beeput - Julianne O’Loughlin

Joe’s partner, Julianne compromised on her professional aspirations in order to raise their daughter, Charlie. Camilla has previously starred in Peep Show, Grantchester, Sick Note and Save Me.

Adam James - Gerald Owens

Gerald (Jack) Owens is a consultant neurologist and Joe’s best friend since university, who you’d want on your side when you’re in a tight spot. The actor plays Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice in Vigil, Neil Baker in Life and Neil Baker in Doctor Foster.

