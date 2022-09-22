The Repair Shop viewers left bawling over guest's heart-rending reaction to special fix Fans were reaching for the tissues on Wednesday night

The Repair Shop aired another tear-jerking episode on Wednesday night that left viewers "bawling" over one particular guest's heart-rending reaction to a special fix.

The latest instalment saw Jay Blades and his fellow experts welcome Merline Wright into the barn, bringing with her a pair of scissors carrying immense sentimental value.

Merline explained that her mother, May, was a seamstress in Jamaica who would skilfully make all manner of items.

The guest revealed that she would describe items of clothing that she'd seen people wearing or in shop windows and her mother would recreate them.

When May came to the UK in 1960, she wasn't able to continue in her trade as she learnt to cut free-hand, so didn't have the experience to work.

Merline told Jay and scissor-maker, Jonathan Reid, that following her mum's passing, she found the scissors in a box of her possessions and said they "evoked so much emotion".

Merline was overwhelmed by the special fix

With the help of silversmith Brenton West, who replaced the nickel plating, Jonathan got to work restoring the scissors by reshaping the blades and repainting the handles.

Merline was overwhelmed by the astonishing repair. Thanking the experts, she said: "There's just no words, truly. Wow. It's more than I could have hoped. I know they're only scissors but they mean so much."

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the heartwarming moment, with one person writing: "Scissors on #therepairshop best ever object, story and reaction. Love this show, like a warm hug," while another added: "The reaction to the scissors though. It is amazing what items people can have a sentimental attachment to."

Fans were in tears over the heartwarming moment

A third fan commented: "Only #therepairshop has the power to make me well up over a restored pair of scissors," while another tweeted: "I'm crying my eyes out over a pair of scissors!!!"

