Jay Blades' rarely-pictured wife's one-of-a-kind engagement ring from The Repair Shop 'family'

Jay Blades married his wife Lisa Zbozen in November 2022, one year after he proposed with a unique ring crafted by his fellow star on The Repair Shop.

The furniture restorer and television presenter, 53, tends to keep his social media posts exclusively for updates about the show or his Sunday School teachings. However, he made an exception in December 2021 to announce the "very happy" news that he had got engaged, telling fans: "Ring designed by me & made by @rtfj."

Master Goldsmith Richard Talman – who also helped Will Kirk create his wedding rings – later shared a gorgeous close-up of the one-of-a-kind diamond rock. Richard proudly showed off the results on social media, sharing a video of Lisa modelling her new sparkly rock on her left hand next to a 'Love' tattoo on another finger.

It features a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold. "It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

© Instagram The Repair Shop star announced his engagement in 2021

Fans rushed to praise Richard's handiwork, noting how it also holds a sentimental value for Jay. "Oh wow that's stunning and so unique," commented one, and another remarked: "That is so beautiful, and made even more special knowing who made it."

A third added: "Reminds me of a cracker or bow - it’s gorgeous x," and a fourth penned: "Wow, such a beautiful ring!"

WATCH: Exclusive footage of Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's romantic Barbados wedding

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a beachfront villa in Barbados in 2022 with just 15 guests in attendance. During the ceremony, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, Jay and Lisa exchanged unique rings designed by Richard.

"I really don't want a perfect wedding ring because I think nothing is perfect," Lisa said of the rings, which contain the couple’s birthstones on the inside. "It's also more individual and has got a lot more care and love thought into it."

© Getty Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen got married in Barbados

Jay was previously married to Jade, whom he met while studying at university. They share a daughter called Zola, but their marriage sadly broke down and Jay relocated to the West Midlands.

"I was homeless. You heard me right – yes, homeless," he told the Daily Star. "Everything fell down for me. My marriage broke up, my business broke up.

"I left my ex-wife the house and everything like that."

