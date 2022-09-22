Bake Off's Prue Leith makes very candid comment about 'childish' co-stars Are you enjoying the new series?

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has opened up about her co-star's "childish" sense of humour in a very candid comment.

The professional chef and restaurateur, who appears as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood, has admitted that the cheeky humour and innuendo which occurs on the programme often goes over her head.

Speaking at a theatre show about her fellow judge Paul and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, Prue explained: "I don't get the joke. Paul and Matt go into gales of laughter, they are so childish. You only have to mention 'sausage' and they laugh. That is their idea of humour."

Despite not always being on board with the smut, she insists she loves the job all the same. "How can anyone resist Bake Off?", she continued, adding: "It is the best job on TV. I walk on, eat cake and say what I think, walk off and get paid."

Bake Off is adored for its wit

Meanwhile, this week's episode of Bake Off saw more tense moments in the tent as the bakers undertook another series of challenges in the hopes of becoming star baker. But one participant, Rebs, crumbled under the pressure of the challenges and was seen repeatedly asking her fellow bakers for help.

Viewers watching at home were left a little surprised by the outcome and felt it was unfair that Rebs was able to receive so much help from her fellow contestants. This prompted some comments from fans, causing her to take to Twitter to speak out and set the record straight.

Tweeting after the episode aired, she was quick to request that viewers "be kind" as they had only seen a "small, edited snippet" of what had really gone on. She said: "Please remember that you see a small, edited snippet of life in the tent so everything is not always as it seems... Please be kind x #GBBO."

