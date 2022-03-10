Prue Leith reveals The Great British Bake Off return date - and it's so soon! The baking judge made an announcement on social media

Aprons at the ready, bakers because Prue Leith has revealed that a brand new series of The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner!

Taking to Instagram, the professional baker and TV star shared an image of herself alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the famous tent and shared the airdate for the upcoming series of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

"It's back….. The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Starts Tuesday 22nd [March] at 8pm @Channel4 #GBBO," she captioned the photo.

Fans were thrilled to hear that new episodes were coming to screens sooner than they imagined. One person said in the comments: "Yayyyyyyy can't wait!" as another said: "Thank goodness.....some light."

A third added: "Our whole family is a big fan of the show, we like it very much, and we are super happy to finally have a new episode."

The new series, which is in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, will see 18 well-known faces from television, music and sport taking to the iconic white tent to do their bit for charity. Among those taking part are Sir Mo Farah, Annie Mac, Motsi Mabuse, Emma Willis and Ellie Goulding.

Other stars who have confirmed that they will be taking part include Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, Love Island host Laura Whitmore and DJ Clara Amfo.

Also hoping to impress with their baking skills are TV stars Blake Harrison, Katherine Kelly, Ruby Wax and Sophie Morgan. Comedians Ed Gamble, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Mawaan Rizwan and Alex Horne will also join them as well as musicians Yung Filly, Example and Gareth Malone.

Co-host Matt will also be showing off his baking skills as he steps in for one of the contestants who was sadly unable to join in on the baking fun.

