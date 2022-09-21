Great British Bake Off contestant asks fans to 'be kind' after facing backlash for behaviour in latest episode Rebs has spoken out after viewers criticised her behaviour in Biscuit Week

The Great British Bake Off continued on Tuesday evening with biscuit week, which saw the 11 remaining bakers tasked with making macarons and garibaldis before an extremely challenging showstopper involving a 3D biscuit mask.

However, Rebs crumbled under the pressure of the challenges and was seen repeatedly asking her fellow bakers for help. Her behaviour sparked a bit of a backlash from fans, prompting her to take to Twitter to speak out and set the record straight.

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the tent

The Master's student from County Antrim in Northern Ireland got off to a bad start during the first technical bake, which saw her ask fellow contestants Janusz and Carole for support. Their help clearly worked as she placed first in the challenge.

However, her second bake - which judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judged blind - was a bit of disaster and saw her drop down to last place. In the end, while her showstopper failed to impress judges, she was spared from being sent home as Maisam instead became the latest baker to leave the tent.

Rebs has spoken out after viewers criticised her behaviour in Biscuit Week

Viewers watching at home were left a little surprised by the outcome and felt it was unfair that Rebs was able to receive so much help from her fellow contestants. But, tweeting after the episode aired, she was quick to set the record straight and request that viewers "be kind" as they had only seen a "small, edited snippet" of what had really gone on.

She said: "Please remember that you see a small, edited snippet of life in the tent so everything is not always as it seems... Please be kind x #GBBO."

Fellow contestant Janusz was quick to rush to her defence after one fan complained: "That's 2 of the 3 challenges where Rebs has demanded help from the others #GBBO."

He replied: "I actually finished before time and before I was asked I actually offered help. You don't see everything on TV. #teamrebs," and went on to reply to a number of other fans too.

