Strictly Come Dancing fans show major interest in one fabulous contestant

Strictly Come Dancing fans were so excited to see the start of the new season launch last week - and they have already started choosing their favourites.

According to data collected by FindMyCasino.com, fans on Instagram proved to be particularly keen to show their interest in a number of the competing celebrities, with many of the stars' followers rocketing after just one week of the new series.

Comedian Jayde Adams came out on top of the research which showed that she gained a total of 12,700 followers when comparing the amount she had 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after the new season launched.

The star, who is in this year's same-sex couple with her partner Karen Hauer performed wonderfully as she took on the Samba to vibrant Christina Aguilera's song Dirrty.

The dynamic duo received a standing ovation from the judges after their sensational number which secured them a great score of 23.

Also topping the statistics, were Richie Anderson and Helen Skelton, with Richie gaining 6,900 new followers and Helen 6,000.

Jayde performed so well

The radio presenter strutted his stuff alongside his partner Giovanni Pernice in a fabulously upbeat performance of a Cha Cha Cha to George Michael's I'm Your Man, securing a score of 23.

Helen and her partner Gorka Marquez were the picture of elegance as they took to the floor with a glorious American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin and gained a solid score of 26.

Helen is paired with Gorka Marquez

This year's glittering line-up also includes actor Will Mellor, Morning Live's Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West.

Completing the line-up are Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, former footballer Tony Adams, Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye.

