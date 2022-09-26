Strictly star Helen Skelton's act of kindness leaves her feeling 'humbled' What a lovely thing to do

She's hoping to sprinkle some magic over the famous ballroom – however, that hasn’t stopped Strictly Come Dancing's Helen Skelton from taking time out from training to help with something else quite magical.

The presenter on Countryfile visited Hoar Cross Hall in Staffordshire as it was transformed into a enchanted manor for two weeks to welcome 240 families with children living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

The Walt Disney Company teamed up with charities Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation to create three-day immersive Disney Wish experiences for the children and their families, repeating the success of last year’s first event held in the UK, when overseas holiday dreams had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

When Helen, 39, was asked to go along and meet some of the children and their families, she didn’t hesitate. "As soon as they asked me, I said: 'What do you need? I’ll do all I can to help.' I feel humbled to be involved."

Helen has also been throwing herself into her Strictly rehearsals with professional dancer Gorka Márquez.

"I have a partner who is really good fun. We are already mates as we have loads of friends in common," says Helen.

Known for extolling the benefits of country walks, how will Cumbrian-born Helen find time for the great outdoors?

"I got in from training the other night, and my kids wanted to play football in the garden before bed. I've still got a dog to walk, my baby Elsie needs fresh air, and my boys love playing football."

Disney UK, Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation have joined forces to deliver A Disney Wish, a unique two-week Disney experience for 240 wish children from across the UK living with critical illness. To find out more please visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk

