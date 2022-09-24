VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing’s Will Mellor and Nancy Xu break down in tears after routine The Strictly Come Dancing pair topped the leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing stars Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were overcome with emotion following their routine on Saturday after topping the leaderboard with a fantastic score!

The pair achieved an incredible score for their Jive, receiving nines from Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke, while Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas scored them both an eight, putting them at the top of the leaderboard.

WATCH: Will Mellor astounds with incredible jive on week one

Overwhelmed with the scores, the pair hugged, as Nancy laughed at her own tears, shouting: "Why?! What did you do! I’m so proud of him, huge well done." Claudia Winkleman then asked Will to send a message to his mum, who she joked had been hiding behind a pillow.

Tearing up, Will said: "I hope I did you proud, this is for you and my dad," before apologising after he was overcome with emotion. Will very sadly lost his dad back in 2020, and has previously revealed that he agreed to take part in the show following his dad’s passing.

The pair were overcome with emotion

He told HELLO! and other reporters: "Doing anything like this scared me. I was worried if it would have a negative impact on my acting career, anything like that, and then I lost my dad into 2020 and my mindset completely changed that.

"I just thought you've got to grab life. You've got to do things and I'm gonna say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life's about. And you realise that when you start losing people and that this is what life’s about… What am I afraid of? I'd rather look back and think I’m glad I did that rather than I should have done that. So when they asked me I said yes straight away. Then afterwards I thought, ‘Did I just say that?’"

