The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman drives fans wild with cryptic season two tease

The Sandman was an instant hit with both die-hard fans of the graphic novels and newcomers to the fantasy series when it dropped on Netflix just over a month ago.

However, now there is just one question on fans' lips - is a second season on their way? Speculation over the star-studded fantasy drama's future has been rife for weeks, and it seems that viewers can perhaps expect an official announcement from the streaming site sometime soon.

While Netflix has yet to reveal whether viewers will see Tom Sturridge reprise his role as Lord Morpheus in another instalment, creator Neil Gaiman has sent his fans into meltdown with his latest tweet, which seems to suggest that something big will be revealed soon.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a 15-second video of sand passing through an hourglass which he cryptically captioned: "It's nearly Time... But for what?"

It's nearly Time...

But for what? pic.twitter.com/wJsXkMEA1k — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 28, 2022

His followers were quick to react to the post, and many began speculating that his post could have something to do with the show's future. As one fan replied: "OMG IS IT SANDMAN S2??"

Another wrote: "Don't tease me, please I need a season 2 announcement so bad," and a third chimed in to add: "NEIL, GIVE ME THE GOOD NEWS ALREADY. MY HEART CAN'T TAKE IT.

Could an official announcement about season two be on its way?

While fans will have to wait and see what the comic book author has up his sleeve, The Sandman showrunner, Allan Heinberg, has said he has already spent time planning season two despite it not getting the greenlight just yet.

He told Rolling Stone: "Well, we had a writer's room for 20 weeks to talk about Season Two and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts.

"And now I'm having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position, so that if we are lucky enough to have a Season Two, we're ready to go, ideally with the same team who made Season One."

