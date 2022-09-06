Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge flooded with messages after celebratory post The couple's latest social media post sparked a huge reaction

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has been inundated with lovely messages from fans of the Channel 4 show after the couple's latest social media post.

The official Instagram for Dick and his wife Angel Adoree posted a new photo of Dick beaming as he leant on a table in his workshop, which was captioned: "This weekend there were celebrations at The Chateau for Mr Strawbridge's birthday…Happy Birthday Dick!"

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

Of course, followers flocked to the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for the now 52-year-old TV star. "Happy birthday Me Strawbridge! You are an amazing man!" one wrote.

Another added: "Happy happy birthday Mr S! Hope you had a great day!" while many more simply shared champagne bottles and cake emojis to express their delight.

The post comes not long after Dick and his wife, Angel, shared an adorable new photo of their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, which left fans gobsmacked as they couldn't believe how much the pair have grown.

The adorable photo of Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight, showed the pair looking blissful while they posed in front of the teacup ride during their recent trip to Disneyland Paris. The caption read: "Last week, the Strawbridges took a very magical trip...

The pair's children are all grown up too

"A couple of hours on the train and we found ourselves in a complete wonderland. There was Mickey and Minnie, oodles of Princesses, face painting and glitter, big rides and little rides, and very dear friends from the UK including my gorgeous goddaughter. We had a ball!"

One person wrote in the comment section: "Gosh, how they've grown up since the last series!" while another added: "Wow they have grown you can see a change in them bless."

A third fan commented: "Can't get over how much they've grown up. Bless them."

