7 gifts to buy anyone obsessed with Emily in Paris

Not long now until Emily in Paris returns for another season full of fashion, faux pas and of course, a love triangle sure to divide fans – are you team Gabriel or team Alfie? Actually, let's not get into that.

But with the release of season three in December, our obsession is officially back and if you know someone equally enamoured with the show, you're going to need this gift guide. (We're not judging if that person is you).

From berets to coffee table books, vintage-style camera phone cases and more, scroll on to shop our edit of the best Emily in Paris gifts...

Monki Red Beret, £11 / $19.50, ASOS

Yes it's a cliché, but trust me, they've been dreaming of wearing Emily's red-beret-gingham-blazer outfit since watching season one.

Rouge Dior Couture Colour Matte Velvet lipstick, £32 / $42, Dior

For a more subtle nod to French-girl chic, gift them the most iconic red lipstick of all time, Parisian fashion house Dior's shade 999.

Emily's phone case went straight on our shopping lists

Classic camera 2.0, £43 / $50, Casetify

If they love a selfie as much as Emily, get them this lookalike of her vintage style camera phone case.

In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light, £16.99 / $24.57, Waterstones

One of the coolest French girls we avidly follow on Instagram is Rouje founder Jeanne Damas. Upgrade their coffee table with her bestselling book In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light, which profiles real Parisian women.

Mini Eiffel Tower gold necklace, £153 / $156, Wolf & Badger

A little less ringarde than Emily's Eiffel Tower key chain, don't you think?

The iconic Chanel scarf

Valentino Printed Silk Scarf, £160, Net-a-Porter

Ok, it's not Emily's Chanel, but we think this bright and bold silk scarf by Valentino is equally amazing. They can wear it in their hair or around their neck. Très francais.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot small camera bag, £300 / $325, Farfetch

Emily loves her Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag, and we guarantee anyone unwrapping this will too.

